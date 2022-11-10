'They just shrug their shoulders': Windsor resident worries about a lack of people wearing poppies

A downtown Windsor, Ont. resident is concerned about how many people are — or aren’t — wearing a poppy this year ahead of Remembrance Day.

Mike Rainone said it’s disheartening to see what he describes as a majority of fellow pedestrians and transit users not wearing the symbol of remembrance and respect towards Canadian troops and veterans.

“To get one is not much, but what it represents is much,” Rainone said Thursday. “But I've not seen very many people wearing them.”

Rainone explained, “It’s a sign of respect for the men and women that have served this nation. It's been a tradition for over 110 years or more, and I just feel my generation we do respect.”

He continued, “Young people need to understand how lucky we are and respect the men and women that have served this country. They've gone overseas, they've given up their education, their lives, the very things we cherish to free other nations, and we do owe them a debt of gratitude and respect.”

Rainone said he implores people to put on a poppy, suggesting more be done to educate younger generations.

“I see that there's a bit of indifference. I've asked people ‘Why? Are you going to the Cenotaph? Are you going to remember the guys,’ and they just shrug their shoulders and it's kind of disheartening,” he said.

He added, “It’s sad that there's 40 people on the bus and nobody's wearing a poppy.”

A poppy donation box for the Royal Canadian Legion is seen in Windsor, Ont. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

But, local poppy sales and donations are on track to match or exceed last year’s grand total, according to the poppy chairperson at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255.

Ron Marshall said more volunteers were needed this year to help cover an expanded sales area, noting 160 poppy donation boxes have been located in different stores across the city.

“I think we're going to be as good as we were last year, maybe even better,” he said.

Marshall told CTV News Windsor, “The poppy is the symbol of remembrance. I mean, that's the most important thing that we do here.”

“The generosity of Windsorites and Canadians across Canada put money in our boxes and all that money goes into charitable funds,” Marshall said. “That can help our veterans past, present, needy families, their families. It also sponsors many organizations that have programs that help our vets, current vets especially.”

Marshall said digital donation boxes may become an option in Windsor next year.

“We're going to talk about it at the end of this campaign when we wrap up because it's something we haven't done before but other branches are starting to use it,” he said. “If you haven't got the volunteers they become essential and it’s a cashless society too, so we're starting to see that.”