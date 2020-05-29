WINDSOR, ONT. -- The activist group, Justice for Migrant Workers, is calling on the medical officer of health in Windsor-Essex to enact tougher measures to protect migrant farmworkers from COVID-19.

In an open letter, the group requests “urgent action” from Dr. Wajid Ahmed, the top public health official in the region, to address “serious health and safety concerns” associated with temporary foreign workers in the agriculture sector.

There have been approximately 100 cases of the novel coronavirus amongst migrant workers in the region to date.

“We are very concerned the number of cases will spread and preventable deaths will occur if there is no immediate action taken,” reads the letter.

The letter to Dr. Ahmed also notes current order directed at the local agricultural industry are welcomed but “do not go far enough” in the opinion of Justice for Migrant Workers.

The group has also released at 12 second video allegedly showing sleeping conditions provided to migrant workers in the community, including beds made out of pallets.

“We implore you to issue additional orders to the agricultural industry that holds employers, recruiters and contractors accountable for the spread of the pandemic,” reads the letter.

Justice for Migrant Workers is requesting Dr. Ahmed enforce new housing requirements among a list of other requests:

Bunkhouses should be limited to one or two inhabitants. Workers should be provided with individual rooms in either hotels or motels for the duration of this season.

Immediately address the conditions laid out in the video.

Develop anti-reprisal measures to protect workers who come forward to complain about living and working conditions.

Where an outbreak has occurred, immediately suspend the agricultural workplace from operating until the workplace is fully sanitized and the workers are provided with full Personal Protective Equipment while at work. Workers should be paid for the time that decontamination and cleaning are taking place.

Require all employers to provide adequate PPE to all workers.

Make it mandatory for employers to maintain a minimum two metres distance between workers, and between workers and customers through a variety of measures, including in bunkhouses and in transportation.

Require employers to ensure that handwashing facilities are available and accessible, and that all frequently touched surfaces are cleaned and disinfected, at least once per day.

Unannounced inspections to both workplaces and accommodations.

Require employers to designate quarantine housing for workers who show symptoms of COVID-19. Quarantine housing shall include separate sleeping quarters, bathrooms, and cooking areas.

• Require employers to notify workers of possible exposure if a worker is confirmed to have COVID infection. Proceed to shut down the farm to carry out deep cleaning after confirmed cases.

• End employer wage deductions for all personal protective equipment and develop regulations that ensure employers provide bathrooms, washing facilities and potable water for farm workers in the region.

• Collect race-based data.

More to come.