'There's a lot of education that needs to be done': Strong support for Black History Month flag raising in Chatham

Black History Month flag raising in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Black History Month flag raising in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver