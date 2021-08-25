WINDSOR, ONT. -- Theodore Tugboat has taken a break from duties at Big Harbour to tour some ports along the Great Lakes.

Theodore and his crew made an overnight stop at Windsor’s Lakeview Park Marina before continuing up the St. Clair River to Mooretown.

The replica tug is scheduled to visit Mooretown until Friday, before pushing onto Sarnia and Grand Bend.

The character is familiar to people who grew up watching the children’s television series which used model boats.

It featured the main character working with other vessels to problem solve.

Theodore is scheduled for a return visit to Windsor for a longer stay on Sept. 4 to Sept. 6 before heading onto Leamington from Sept. 8 to Sept.10.