Theft of Pokemon cards in Wallaceburg

    Chatham police are looking for a suspect after some Pokemon cards were stolen from a James Street business in Wallaceburg.

    Sometime between March 24 and 28, somebody went into the business and took a security system and several Pokemon Cards.

    There are currently no suspects and police said the investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham police at 519-436-6600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

