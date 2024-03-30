Theft of Pokemon cards in Wallaceburg

Chatham police are looking for a suspect after some Pokemon cards were stolen from a James Street business in Wallaceburg.

Sometime between March 24 and 28, somebody went into the business and took a security system and several Pokemon Cards.

There are currently no suspects and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham police at 519-436-6600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).