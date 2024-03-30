Theft of Pokemon cards in Wallaceburg
Chatham police are looking for a suspect after some Pokemon cards were stolen from a James Street business in Wallaceburg.
Sometime between March 24 and 28, somebody went into the business and took a security system and several Pokemon Cards.
There are currently no suspects and police said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham police at 519-436-6600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Kitchener wins first game in series with Erie
Kitchener Rangers playoff hockey is back.
'A walk down nostalgia lane': Sonny's fish and chips return for one day only
It was a busy day at Morty's Pub on Good Friday, as people flocked to the Waterloo hot spot to get their fill of fish and chips.
Injuries non-life-threatening after single-vehicle rollover
Injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening after the driver of a vehicle was taken to a local trauma centre following a single--vehicle crash.
London firefighters don't want to come to your Easter dinner
After being called to two fires caused by unattended cooking in two days, London fire is spreading the message that, "Cooking fires are preventable."
-
SIU probe deems OPP officer’s shot fired at man in Aylmer, Ont. to be reasonable
An investigation by the Ontario Special Investigations Unit has determined is was reasonable for a police officer to shoot her gun at a man in Aylmer, Ont.
SIU investigation underway in Orillia after incident
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discharge of an anti-riot weapon in Orillia on Friday.
Drysdale's Farm hosts annual Easter Egg Hunt
More than a hundred kids participated in Drysdale's annual Easter Egg hunt on Good Friday.
Two charged with impaired driving in Orillia care home incident
Two individuals have been arrested and charged after an impaired driving incident at a local care home in Orillia.
Toronto man, 21, charged with impaired driving after crashing in cottage country
Officers in the Parry Sound area started the long weekend with an early morning call about a single-vehicle crash Friday, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Where are the worst roads in northern Ontario?
From crumbling asphalt to potholes to poor signage, the annual Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) Worst Roads campaign to influence local and provincial governments to fix damaged and aging roadways is now open for voting.
-
Field, Ont., residents told to 'stay inside' as police searched for 'dangerous' suspects
A lot of concern and speculation is circulating in the small northern Ontario community of Field on Friday after a massive police search for "dangerous" suspects.
Wanted northern Ont. man arrested at Sault business after allegedly threatening security
A northern Ontario man wanted since September for debit card theft was arrested this week at a downtown Sault business, where he uttered threats at security staff, police say.
-
Ottawa police warn of Facebook Marketplace fraud
The Ottawa Police Service says its fraud unit has been seeing a rise in the numbers of Marketplace scams.
Dog found on Highway 401 by tow truck driver, reunited with owner: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police took to X to thank the community and MeowTown for the help they offered to locate the owner of an English Mastiff dog who was found on Highway 401 on Friday.
Ottawa spring street sweeping begins Monday, Here’s what to expect
While Ottawa street sweeping is scheduled to begin on Monday, people are asked to watch for "no-parking" signs in several neighbourhoods.
Man facing first-degree murder charge in North York stabbing at apartment building
A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a stabbing at a North York apartment building on Friday, Toronto police say.
3 dead, including 1 youth, following Milton crash: police
Three people have died in two-vehicle, Saturday morning crash in Milton, according to police.
'Using art to talk about science': Montreal dance show explores flaws in cardiovascular system
Art and science beat in unison in a new show by Montreal choreographer Rhodnie Désir, who undertook a documentary process to create a production exploring the flaws of the heart and cardiovascular systems.
Montreal doctors' breakthrough discovery about causes of cerebral palsy giving hope
A breakthrough discovery made by doctors at the Montreal Children's Hospital about the causes of cerebral palsy is giving new hope to one West Island family.
Mother arrested after infant dies of fentanyl exposure
Winnipeg police have arrested a 33-year-old woman after her son died from being exposed to fentanyl in late 2022.
Winnipeg man and woman charged following gas station robbery
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
Manitoba budget, set for Tuesday, to include several tax breaks and hits
Manitoba's NDP government is set to deliver tax breaks, and some tax increases, as part of its first budget since winning last October's election.
'Part of the history': Rivals for Alberta NDP leadership torn on federal party ties
What began as a race to pick a new leader for Alberta’s Opposition NDP has triggered a broader existential debate over why being provincially orange must automatically tie you to the federal brand.
How a small fee helps support small business at new Manchester Square marketplace
A new store in Manchester Square is building up the small business community one shelf at a time.
Edmonton broadcasting giant Bruce Hogle dead at 95
An Edmonton broadcasting pioneer has passed away.
Longhorns dominate Friday night matchup, sending Calgary’s Yvonne Ejim and Gonzaga teammates home from March Madness
The Sweet 16 left a sour taste in the mouths of Calgary's Yvonne Ejim and rest of the Gonzaga Bulldogs Friday, when they were defeated by the Texas Longhorns, ending their season.
Rebels strike first in second overtime to win Game 1 5-4 against Medicine Hat
Kalan Lind scored the game-winning goal at 1:15 of double overtime to cap a run of five unanswered goals in the Red Deer Rebels' 5-4 comeback win over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday in Western Hockey League playoff action.
Sask. man charged with armed robbery
A Saskatchewan man is facing several charges after a robbery at a Regina business on Friday afternoon.
'5 Days for the Homeless' campaign raises over $30,000 for local non-profit organization
The University of Regina’s Hill Business Students’ Society wrapped up their ‘5 Days for the Homeless’ campaign Friday.
Sask. RCMP advising drivers to check road conditions before venturing out
As more snow dumps on some parts of the province, Saskatchewan RCMP is reporting poor road conditions.
Stanley Park Easter Train closed Saturday due to damaged track
Those whose weekend plans included a ride on the Easter iteration of the Stanley Park Train will be disappointed, as the popular attraction is out of service Saturday.
Traffic diverted on East Vancouver street for 'police investigation'
Traffic was diverted in East Vancouver Saturday morning for an investigation, the Vancouver Police Department said.
Leonardo DiCaprio criticizes Ottawa over B.C. salmon farms
Salmon farms have long been a point of contention between environmentalists and fish farmers in British Columbia, but a much bigger net is now being cast on the topic.
Saanich Peninsula chamber warns region will lose 27% of workers to 'discriminatory' housing policies
A Victoria-area business association says the region is at risk of losing more than a quarter of its workforce in the next 12 years unless local municipalities allow greater housing density to provide more affordable homes for workers.
Fisheries officials monitoring orphaned orca calf in lagoon off Vancouver Island
Efforts to coax an orphaned whale calf out of a lagoon off Vancouver Island have been paused and fisheries officials are now monitoring the animal from afar until the tidal situation improves, Fisheries and Oceans Canada says.
-
Amid rising holiday demand, Feed Nova Scotia advocates for accessible food options
Feed Nova Scotia says ahead of the Easter holiday, many individuals and families are facing food insecurity and festivities can amplify their struggles.
Halifax police are searching for a suspect in a Shoppers Drug Mart robbery
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that happened Friday night at the Shoppers Drug Mart in the city's Fairview neighbourhood.
N.B. man dies following single-vehicle crash in Richibouctou-Village
A 40-year-old man from Richibouctou-Village, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in the community on Thursday.
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
Ukrainian child asylum seekers in St. John's get class of their own
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.