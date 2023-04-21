The Windsor Express to celebrate 10 year anniversary with free game for fans

Celebrating their 10th anniversary – the Windsor Express will have a free game for fans Friday, April 28 at the WFCU Centre.

The game will offer free bowl tickets to the community of Windsor-Essex as a "thank you" for their support.

Tickets are available in-person only at the WFCU centre box office.

In addition, former Express star player Quinnel Brown will have his jersey retired. Some special guests will be on hand too.

"The 10th anniversary celebration is brought to you by Spencer and Butcher Engineering,” said, Dartis Willis, president and CEO of the Windsor Express.

“And they decided that it was important for the community to be a part of what we all love which is the sport of basketball. So they decided to buy the entire arena out and give the entire bowl tickets to the community."

To follow the Express as they close out the season and head to the playoffs visit their homepage.