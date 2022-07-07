The Windsor-Essex forecast for Thursday, July 7, 2022

Temperatures will feel slightly above average in Windsor-Essex on Thursday.

There is also a chance of rain showers on Friday and early next week.

Thursday: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low 18.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.

Saturday: Sunny. High 25.

Sunday: Sunny. High 28.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 32.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.