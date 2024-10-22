The 'Pickleplex' is coming to Windsor, bringing a dedicated space for pickleball fans

Windsor is set to see its first ever pickleball-only indoor facility.

The Pickleplex Social Club hopes to open it’s doors to the public at a location on Lauzon Road early in 2025 at the Eastown Plaza.

Co-founder Gina Facca said that the facility is made to specialise in pickleball alone, as opposed to serving as a multipurpose space, “We're going to be a dedicated facility 16 hours a day, six courts, you know, early morning to late night pickleball. It's going to be pickleball for all.”

The Pickleplex will have high-end courts and amenities for users like a changeroom, lockers, and a social gathering space.

According to Facca, the decision to open new locations for the booming sport comes down to demand, “the recreational centers in the municipalities are getting bombarded with requests all the time for additional indoor pickleball playing times - and I think we're going to solve that need for all those municipalities and all the people that want to play pickleball.”

There are three other franchises opening in Barrie, Belleville and Pickering later this year and into 2025.