WINDSOR, ONT. -- According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), the region has yet to see its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus.

At a news conference on Monday morning, Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, updated reporters as to the status of the virus in the region and says the risk remains low in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 62 people have been tested for COVID-19 by the health unit, of which there are 13 tests pending results.

“We’re not surprised,” said Dr. Ahmed of the lack of cases in the community. “We’re hoping we can keep it that way.”

However, Dr. Ahmed admits it may be a matter of time before Windsor-Essex sees its first confirmed case.

“We will have a case. It’s not that we’re immune to it. We just want to make sure that at least our measures and our efforts are directed in a way to prevent a large scale spread of those cases in our community,” said Dr. Ahmed.

On Monday, the region’s first COVID-19 assessment centre opened at the Ouellette campus of Windsor Regional Hospital.

The health unit advises only those with symptoms of a fever over 38 degrees Celsius and/or a cough in addition to travel outside of Canada in the past 14 days, close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or close contact with a person exhibiting symptoms or has recently travelled are to visit the new assessment centre or call the WECHU.

A self-assessment tool has also been made available by the Ontario government online. Those who suspect they may have COVID-19 can use the tool to determine if further care is needed and how to seek the appropriate treatment.