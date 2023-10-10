Windsor

    • Terrorism trial adjourned until Thursday

    WARNING: The details in this article and videos may be disturbing to some viewers.

    The Nathaniel Veltman trial has been adjourned until Thursday.

    Media are prevented from reporting the reasons for the delay, although the trial is considered ahead of schedule.

    The 14-person jury in the trial of Veltman, 22, will be asked to return to Windsor’s superior court on October 12.

    The case is now in the hands of the defence lawyers after the crown concluded it’s case on Thursday Oct. 5.

    The reasons for the adjournment were discussed Tuesday in the absence of the jury.

    As a result, the details are subject to a court-ordered publication ban.

    Veltman is charged with four counts of terrorism-motivated first degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder in the June 2021 deaths of four members and injury to one member of a Muslim family from London, Ont.

