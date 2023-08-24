Tentative deal reached again for Windsor Salt workers

Another tentative deal has been reached for Windsor Salt employees, according to a social media post by the union.

The Facebook post by Unifor locals 240 & 1959 said they have reached a tentative contract.

Ratification for the 250 members will be held on Sunday Aug. 17, but no time was included.

The members have been on strike since Feb. 17.

This isn’t the first tentative deal inked by the bargaining committee.

On July 26, the mining group rejected the first deal they were offered. Unifor subsequently paused ratification by the two other groups; fine salt and clerical workers.