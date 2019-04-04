

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police have arrested an 18-year-old tenant after a house fire that is being called suspicious.

Fire crews responded to the fourplex at 56 Wellington St. E. in Chatham-Kent just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and found several residents waiting outside.

The house is divided into four apartments. Police say no one was home at the time of the fire.

With the assistance of the Office of the Fire Marshal, the fire was deemed to have been intentionally set.

Through investigation, police arrested the tenant Wednesday afternoon. The 18-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with arson.

She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.