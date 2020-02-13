The results of a citizen satisfaction survey in Tecumseh are in and they results show 97 per cent of respondents are happy with what they are getting for their tax dollars.

The town says it comes as no surprise flooding was the top reported issue.

About 27 per cent of respondents say remain concerned about the high water risk.

Officials say they are addressing those concerns, there are several projects either already completed or underway now that will help mitigate flooding in the future.

Another concern is property crime, which may be behind a lower police satisfaction rating.

The town's ultimate goal is to get to 100 per cent satisfaction.

The full results can be found on the town's website.