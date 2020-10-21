WINDSOR, ONT. -- A confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Tecumseh Public School community in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent Public Health has notified the Lambton Kent District School Board of the case, according to an advisory on the board’s website on Wednesday.

“Chatham-Kent Public Health is working closely with the school community and is contacting any individuals (students and staff) who may have been in potential contact with the virus,” said the post.

The board said the school is open.

As requested at the start of the school year, parents are being asked to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19. If a child is ill, parents should keep them at home and call their health care provider or local health unit.

There were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at St. Anne Catholic School in Blenheim on Tuesday.