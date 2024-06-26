Tecumseh preparing for future growth
In order to keep up with the impacts of climate change and growth in the town of Tecumseh, the Cedarwood Sanitary Pump Station is scheduled to be replaced.
“We have roughly about 9,200 households in the country right now, and we're looking to add 4,700 homes in the next ten years,” remarked Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara Wednesday morning after Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk announced the federal government’s $3.6 million investment to help pay for a new pump station.
“Maintenance is getting more frequent, getting more expensive as well,” said Director of Public Works and Engineering Services Phil Bartnik of the building, which was constructed in 1972 on Gauthier Drive near Little River Boulevard.
The project will cost around $9 million.
“Growing cities need growing infrastructure and this region in the town of Tecumseh is one of the fastest growing communities in Canada,” said Kusmierczyk.
McNamara pointed out the capacity of water pump stations has increased ten-fold in recent years and wants to avoid raw sewage from backing into basements.
“This pumping station here is going to have a capacity upgrade and also some holding power as well so that we can mitigate the surcharging of sanitary sewer going back into homes,” said McNamara.
The existing building will be eventually knocked down and replaced with a new pump station. Funding expires in 2033. The town is hoping to have approvals done in 2025 with construction to starting in 2027-28.
The existing building will be functional while the new building is being constructed on the same property.
Bartnik said the old pumping station will receive some upgrades while the new building is being built, “The existing pump station should be able to handle the existing flows at and at the maximum 935m/s.”
Berms protect the current facility, which is within the flood hazard zone of Lake St. Clair. Bartnik said the new building won't need that protection.
“We're going to be looking at raising the ground above that, one in 100 year, lake flood zone. And so that this area and this pump station will not be susceptible to flooding in those types of events,” said Bartnik.
