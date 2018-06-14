

CTV Windsor





Big win for a Tecumseh couple.

Michael and Rosalie Hebert won the $1 million Maxmillions prize in the May 25, 2018 Lotto Max draw.

Since its launch in September 2009, Ontario Lotto Max players have won over $4.2 billion in prizes, including 57 jackpot wins and 447 winning Maxmillions tickets from all across the province.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Ontario Street in Port Hope.