Tecumseh couple wins $1M with Lotto Max
Tecumseh lotto winners Michael and Rosalie Hebert. (Courtesy OLG)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 2:59PM EDT
Big win for a Tecumseh couple.
Michael and Rosalie Hebert won the $1 million Maxmillions prize in the May 25, 2018 Lotto Max draw.
Since its launch in September 2009, Ontario Lotto Max players have won over $4.2 billion in prizes, including 57 jackpot wins and 447 winning Maxmillions tickets from all across the province.
The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Ontario Street in Port Hope.