TECUMSEH, Ont. -- The Toronto Raptors have officially been presented with their championship rings, and the incredible pieces of jewelry have a significant local connection.

Baron Rings in Tecumseh is the company behind the design and manufacturing of the rings for the Raptors.

In an interview with TSN, vice president Drina Baron-Zinyk described what went into each ring.

“The majority of the input was Kyle’s (Lowry) the ownership felt he was the one best to speak for the team on what they want to see on the ring,” she explains.

Depending on the ring size of the player there are roughly 650 diamonds in each ring.

“This championship made history and will be treasured forever as will this ring commemorating the achievement,” said Larry Tanenbaum, chairman of MLSE.

The face of the ring is made up of 74 diamonds, representing the number of wins during the 2018-19 season, including one large diamond in the trophy to celebrate the team’s first NBA Championship. Custom-cut baguette diamonds accentuate the iconic Toronto skyline.

The rings also boast 16 rubies representing each player on the team, and a ruby inside the ring to stand for all of Canada.

Baron officials say they were deeply honoured to be selected to commemorate Canada’s first-ever NBA Championship.

“We were thrilled to be able to contribute to the team’s celebration of the moment by creating this very special ring with so many uniquely Canadian details,” said Baron president Peter Kanis. “We also look forward to being able to share this ring with the millions of Raptors fans who want to own a piece of history.”

In partnership with Baron, the Raptors have created a fan collection of championship rings and commemorative items, available exclusively at RaptorsChampionshipRing.com for a limited time.

“This isn’t just a ring for the Raptors. It’s a ring for the city of Toronto and the country of Canada,” Lowry said. “The details in the ring reflect things that are important to us and are symbolic of our Championship season. I think it’s one of the best rings in the history of the NBA.”