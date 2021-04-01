WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor strip club is coming down on Thursday, but some items will be available for auction.

A London-based company bought the former Studio 4 building.

Westdell Development Developments Corp, a commercial, office and residential real estate developer announced Jan. 26 the purchase of the building located at 1415 Huron Church Rd.

This site adds to the existing 8.48 acre development land owned by Westdell located at 1475 Huron church.

Jeff Gagnon of Gagnon Demolition tells AM800 they are planning to auction a number of items from the property with a portion of the proceeds going to local charities.

"There's a couple signs that we're going to try and salvage which will be part of an auction that we're going to be doing on eBay,” said Gagnon. “Starting sometime on Thursday we're going to be listing and posting probably between six and 10 items that will be available for the public to bid on. A minimum of half the proceeds will go to local charities."

A news release from Westdell in January said the plans for the site are to create "meaningful development" that will enhance the Windsor area.

The property is located 2.7 kilometres from the Ambassador Bridge. Westdell said it is in a strategic location in a well-established area of Windsor in close proximity to major highways, the University of Windsor, and the U.S. border.