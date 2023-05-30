'Tantalizing, terrifying' Vampire Circus coming to Caesars Windsor

The Vampire Circus will take a bite out of Windsor this fall bringing a spooky night of entertainment to the Colosseum.

The show is a mix of circus cabaret and theatre and is described as “mysterious, tantalizing, terrifying and, above all, fun.” The Vampire Circus is a result of the creative mind of famed filmmaker Tim Burton and the acrobatics of Cirque Du Soleil.

The circus takes show-goers through an abandoned cemetery populated by a collection of “off-the-wall characters and incomparable acrobats” set in a twisted fantasy universe.

“From tantalizing sounds to mesmerizing illusions, spectators will experience incredible feats of cirque acrobatics, comical audience interactions, contortionists, jugglers, and comedians,” a news release from Caesars Windsor said. “This one-of-a-kind circus is an emotional roller-coaster ride of emotions, filled with fear, laughter, and wonder.”

The all ages show will be live on the Colosseum stage on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 1. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m. and on show days from 12 to 10 p.m.