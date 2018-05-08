

CTV Windsor





The president of Unifor Local 444 is calling on Windsor’s mayor to help end the Caesars Windsor strike.

James Stewart and officers of the union spoke at strike headquarters on Tuesday.

He’s asking mayor Drew Dilkens to get involved.

Secretary-treasurer Dave Cassidy called out the mayor, saying he needs to have a conversation with Kevin Laforet, regional president of Caesars Entertainment.

“Through the media, I send a message of solidarity from our brothers and sisters, who on earth, in this year have to wait in their cars for two days in order to get prime time-off to be with their families,” says Cassidy.

Stewart also discussed issues with the strike and the recent announcement of additional show delays and hotel reservation cancellations.

Stewart says he’s disappointed for not returning to the bargaining table.

“When we reach out to them and their response is a Facebook message saying they are closing for the rest of May,” says Stewart. “Listen you can call that respect but it's not.”

On Monday Caesars Windsor announced it is postponing three more concerts and cancelling hotel reservations until the end of May.

Postponed shows include Pitbull (May 25), Lee Brice (May 26) and Daniel O’Donnell (May 27).

About 2,300 unionized employees have been on strike since April 5 after 59 per cent of employees rejected a three-year tentative agreement that included a nine per cent wage hike, a signing bonus and an improved pension.