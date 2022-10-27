'Suspicious' fire causes $2-million damage to Walkerville restaurant
An investigation is underway after a suspicious fire at a restaurant in Walkerville.
Windsor firefighters were called to a structure fire at Milos Greek Grill in the 1800 block of Wyandotte around 4:30 a.m.
Windsor firefighters were called to a structure fire at Milos Greek Grill in the 1800 block of Wyandotte Street East in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)
No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but damage to the business is estimated to be close to $2 million. Office of the Fire Marshal investigators will be attending.
The owner of Milos, Tom Sotiriadis, says the fire comes just days after his public call for more police presence in Walkerville following multiple break-ins and finding a gun on his property.
Police confirmed the restaurant has been the target of two separate break-ins in recent months. On July 3, it was reported that someone had broken into the business and stole money and alcohol. The business was again broken into this past weekend, though nothing was reported stolen.
This is also the second fire at a Wyandotte Street business in less than a week. There was also a fire at Taystee Grill at 1033 Wyandotte St. on Oct. 21.
Police encourage anyone in the Walkerville area with surveillance or dash cameras to check their video footage for any potentially suspicious people or vehicles in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
-
