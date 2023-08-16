Suspended Chatham driver facing drug charges

A 22-year-old Chatham man is facing drug charges after police pulled him over after getting a notification from the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system.

Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday at 2:34 a.m. near the 78-Kilometer marker of the westbound Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Police say the investigating officer determined that the driver's licence was suspended, and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

Additionally, police say they discovered the driver was in possession of a quantity of illicit drugs, suspected to be cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation, the Chatham man was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine

Driving while under suspension

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on Oct. 12, 2023.