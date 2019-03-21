

A pair of suspects wanted in a Windsor stabbing has turned themselves over to police.

On Saturday, March 16, at 2:50 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Wyandotte Street West at Sunset Avenue, near the University of Windsor, for a report of a stabbing.

The investigation determined a male cab driver had been stabbed after a confrontation with a pair of suspects.

Police subsequently identified the two suspects and released pictures of the pair.

Both the man and woman wanted by police in connection to the incident turned themselves in to be arrested at Windsor Police Service headquarters on Wednesday.

The female suspect has been determined to not have been directly involved in the incident and has been released by police.

A 20-year-old Windsor man, Blerim Ahmeti, is charged with a number of offences including assault with a weapon.

