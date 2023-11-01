WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Suspects sought after rash of vehicle thefts in Windsor parking lots

    Windsor police are warning residents after a rash of recent auto thefts and Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding the suspects.

    Police have obtained videos of vehicles being stolen from gas stations, coffee shops, banks and other businesses.

    Police say in each case, the vehicle has been left unlocked and running by the driver.

    In one of the videos, it appears a suspect is loitering outside of a gas station for a period of time, waiting for the opportunity to steal a vehicle.Vehicle theft reported on Dougall Avenue near Cabana in Windsor, Ont. (Source; Windsor police)

    Investigators say there appears to be a number of suspects involved. Some suspects are believed to be targeting these locations, watching for people to leave their vehicles running while other suspects are passing by, seeing vehicles running and committing crimes of opportunity.

    Some of the recent theft locations include parking lots in the 3900 block of Dougall Avenue, 3400 block of Walker Road and Devon Drive behind Devonshire Mall.Vehicle theft in on Devon Drive in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)

    Crime Stoppers coordinator Const. Lauren Brisco says the investigations are ongoing. Any information can be forwarded to the Windsor Police Service Property Crimes Unit, Auto Theft Investigator or Target Base Investigators. You can also submit information at www.catchcrooks.com or by calling 519-258-TIPS. By using Crime Stoppers you will remain anonymous.

    Tips to prevent vehicle thefts:

    • Shut your vehicle off
    • Lock the doors when leaving it unattended
    • Don’t leave a spare key or key fob in the vehicle.

    Police say leaving your vehicle unlocked, running and unattended can possibly result in insurance claim denials and puts the public at risk as these thieves are often using stolen vehicles to commit other criminal offences.

