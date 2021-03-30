WINDSOR, ONT. -- City of Windsor officials and police are looking for information after a bronze plaque honouring the lives of Mary and Henry Bibb was stolen.

In February, the plaque was restored, and city council re-dedicated Mackenzie Hall Park as Mary E. Bibb Park during a virtual announcement coinciding with Black History Month.

On Friday March 26, 2021, the plaque was reported missing to Windsor Police.

“The cost of creating and restoring the plaque was over six thousand dollars, and the value of what it represents is worth far more,” said a news release from the city.

Anyone with information on the theft of the plaque or its whereabouts is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-258-6111 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.