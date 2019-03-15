Suspects on the loose after west Windsor stabbing
Windsor police are investigating a stabbing near California Ave and Girardot Ave on March 14, 2019. ( Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor )
Published Friday, March 15, 2019
Last Updated Friday, March 15, 2019 4:30PM EDT
Windsor police are on the lookout for four suspects thought to have been involved in a stabbing Thursday evening.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of California Avenue, near the University of Windsor's Alumni Field, for a report of a stabbing on March 14 at 6 p.m. to find a man suffering from a stab wound.
The victim was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police report the victim was assaulted and stabbed during an argument in a parking lot.
Four men are believed to be involved and were last seen in a black Ford Escape, possibly a 2008 model.
A weapon hasn’t been recovered by investigators.
Police describe the suspects as:
Suspect #1 (driver):
- White male
- 16 years old
- 5'10"
- 150 pounds
- Short brown spikey hair
- Wearing a black hooded sweater with a large "Levi's" emblem on the front and jeans
Suspect #2:
- Male
- Darker skin/possibly black
- 16 years old
- 5'10"
- 150 punds
- Short curly/wavy black hair
- Black long sleeve t-shirt
Suspect #3:
- Male
- 16 years old
- 5'10"
- 150 pounds
- Black short groomed hair
- Wearing a white hoodie and jeans
Suspect #4:
- Male white
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com