Windsor police are on the lookout for four suspects thought to have been involved in a stabbing Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of California Avenue, near the University of Windsor's Alumni Field, for a report of a stabbing on March 14 at 6 p.m. to find a man suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police report the victim was assaulted and stabbed during an argument in a parking lot.

Four men are believed to be involved and were last seen in a black Ford Escape, possibly a 2008 model.

A weapon hasn’t been recovered by investigators.

Police describe the suspects as:

Suspect #1 (driver):

White male

16 years old

5'10"

150 pounds

Short brown spikey hair

Wearing a black hooded sweater with a large "Levi's" emblem on the front and jeans

Suspect #2:

Male

Darker skin/possibly black

16 years old

5'10"

150 punds

Short curly/wavy black hair

Black long sleeve t-shirt

Suspect #3:

Male

16 years old

5'10"

150 pounds

Black short groomed hair

Wearing a white hoodie and jeans

Suspect #4:

Male white

