One man injured in west Windsor stabbing
Windsor police are investigating a stabbing near California Ave and Girardot Ave on March 14, 2019. ( Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor )
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 10:29PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 14, 2019 11:23PM EDT
Few details are being released about a stabbing investigation in west Windsor.
Officers were called to an area behind an apartment building at California Ave. and Girardot Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police tell CTV Windsor a man was sent to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
But police are not commenting on suspects in the case.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.