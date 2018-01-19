

CTV Windsor





Two people have been charged with robbery and possession of stolen property more than a month after police pegged them for the robbery of a convenience store in west Windsor.

The robbery took place at a convenience store in the 1500 block of Tecumseh Rd. West on Dec. 16, 2017 at about 11:30 p.m. Police say one of the sucpects brandished a knife and took a quantity of lottery tickets.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch were able to identify both suspects believed to be responsible.

Windsor police then enlisted the assistance of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Unit in locating the suspects.

On Tuesday Jan. 9, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ROPE officers located and arrested an adult female in the 1600 block of Rooney Street without incident.

Then on Thursday Jan. 18, ROPE officers located and arrested an adult male in the 1300 block of McKay Avenue around 9:30 a.m. without incident.

Ribib Badreddine, a 33-year-old female from Windsor and Daniel Pinnance, a 35-year-old male from Windsor, are both charged with robbery and possession of stolen property. Pinnance faces an additional charge of mischief under $5,000.

