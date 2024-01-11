Suspect who threw chair at homeowner during break-in arrested: Windsor police

WINDSOR
    A 27-year-old man allegedly responsible for one break and enter and one other attempt over the past two weeks in Forest Glade has been arrested.

    According to the Windsor Police Service, on Dec. 31, 2023 a suspect forced his way through the front door of a home located in the 7800-block of Hawthorne Drive.

    Police said when the homeowner confronted the suspect, he threw a chair at the homeowner before fleeing the scene.

    On Jan. 1 the same suspect then attempted to gain entry into another home located in the 7700-block of Hawthorne Drive, but was unsuccessful.

    The following day the Windsor Police Target Base Unit located and arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the incidents, and was subsequently charged with the following offences:

    • Break and enter
    • Attempted break and enter
    • Assault with a weapon
    • Mischief causing property damage
    • Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence
    • Two (2) counts - failure to comply with a release order
    • Two (2) counts - breach of probation

    The victim did not suffer any injuries during the break and enter.

    Police said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.

    Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online on the Catch Crooks website.  

