

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have identified and arrested a suspect after a convenience store robbery on Tecumseh Road.

On Sunday around 3:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a convenience store located in the 4000 block of Tecumseh Road East for a report of a robbery just occurred.

Officers say a man had entered the store, brandished a knife and demanded money and merchandise from the employee.

Police say the suspect was concealing his identity by wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, as well as a black ski-mask.

The suspect was reported to have uttered a threat to the store employee. He received a quantity of cash and some merchandise, then fled the store on foot.

There were no reported injuries.

Officers contained the scene and launched an investigation.

The forensic identification unit attended and processed the scene.

The Major Crimes Branch continued the investigation.

Surveillance video revealed that the suspect arrived and departed the area while driving a silver Dodge Caravan.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect.

On Monday, at approximately 10:30 a.m., patrol officers located and arrested the suspect at a motel in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue without incident.

The involved subject van was located in the parking lot of the motel as well.

Investigators applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search the motel room and involved vehicle.

The search led to the recovery of evidence of the offence.

Corey Sanko, 31, from Windsor, is charged with robbery with a weapon, wearing a mask/disguise with intent to commit indictable offence and uttering death threats.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.