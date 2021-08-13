WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit has identified and arrested a suspect involved in a robbery investigation.

Officers responded to a robbery call in the 400 block of University Ave. W. around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe the male suspect attempted to purchase items from the establishment, and when the purchase was denied, he struck the adult female victim in the face and fled the store with the items. The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the occurrence.

As CTV News Windsor reported last week, police were asking the public's help in identifying the suspect.

On Sunday, August 15, around 5 p.m. a Windsor Police patrol officer recognized the suspect walking in the area of Wyandotte St. W. near Pelissier Street.

The suspect was subsequently arrested without incident.

Justin Campbell, 30, from Windsor, is charged with Robbery.

The Major Crime Unit continues to actively investigate the incident.