    • Suspect arrested after heavy police presence in Blenheim

    The Chatham-Kent police logo is shown in this file photo. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
    Chatham-Kent police say one person has been arrested after an active investigation in Blenheim.

    “We are please to advise the public, the situation in Blenheim has been resolved peacefully,” according to a news release from police on Friday.

    Police say the individual involved has been taken into custody safely and the area of Lumley Street, Hall Street, Sandys Street North, and Hannibal Street in Blenheim has been cleared.

    The area is now deemed safe for the public.

    Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

