Suspect arrested after heavy police presence in Blenheim

Chatham-Kent police say one person has been arrested after an active investigation in Blenheim.

“We are please to advise the public, the situation in Blenheim has been resolved peacefully,” according to a news release from police on Friday.

Police say the individual involved has been taken into custody safely and the area of Lumley Street, Hall Street, Sandys Street North, and Hannibal Street in Blenheim has been cleared.

The area is now deemed safe for the public.