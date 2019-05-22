

According to the 2019 GECDSB School Climate Survey, 81 per cent of all students have not experienced bullying.

More students, staff and parents / guardians completed the Greater Essex County District School Board survey than in 2017.

Board officials say this biannual examination helps inform decisions at the school and board level to promote safety, equity, inclusion, positive relationships and well-being.

Superintendent of Education Sharon Pyke provided the GECDSB Board of Trustees a high level review of the data at their regular monthly meeting on May 21.

A synopsis of the results has been posted on the GECDSB website www.publicboard.ca and each school will have a report available on its own website.

Some of the data from the surveys includes:

-90% of all students feel welcome at their schools

-44% of students feel they worry too much

-29% of students spend 5 or more hours on electronic devices on school days

-11% of students report they use electronic devices +8 hours

-27% of students are getting the required amount of sleep each night