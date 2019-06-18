

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a motorcyclist is hurt after a hit-and-run crash on Dougall Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a crash on Dougall at E.C. Row Expressway on Monday at about 12:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an injured man who had been driving a motorcycle southbound on Dougall Avenue.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the involved motorcycle had fresh front-end damage.

Officers spoke with witnesses at the scene and classified the investigation as a hit-and-run matter, as information was received that a suspect vehicle had collided with the motorcycle, and then fled the area.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle had been travelling southbound on Dougall Avenue, then attempted to make a U-turn, when it collided with the southbound motorcycle.

The suspect vehicle is described as a red four-door vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet. The suspect vehicle should have fresh damage to the side of the vehicle.

Investigators are looking to identify the involved driver.

The Windsor Police Service would also like to remind drivers to be fully aware of their surroundings when operating a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.