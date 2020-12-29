WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two Kingsville residents are facing charges after allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Leamington.

Leamington OPP are crediting a good surveillance system and a quick call to the police for helping officers arrest the two suspects.

Police say the catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on Seneca Drive around 5:15 p.m. The surveillance system was about to give officers a good descriptions of the suspects and the involved vehicle.

A patrol officer later spotted a vehicle matching the description and stopped the vehicle to further investigation.

As a result of the investigation, two people were arrested and charged for possession of stolen property.

The two Kingsville residents are scheduled to appear in the Leamington Court of Justice in February.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com