Sunny start to the week in the Windsor-Essex region

A sunny start to the week in Windsor-Essex before rain showers move in Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures remain slightly above the seasonal 3.7 C for this time of year.

Monday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.

Monday Night: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of rain or drizzle overnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Temperature steady near plus 4.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 7.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 9.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High plus 2.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.