Sunny conditions kick off long weekend

Saturday will be mainly sunny and warm with a high of 26 degrees.

Saturday evening will remain clear with a low of 14 degrees.

On Sunday, we’ll see increasing cloudiness throughout the morning with a chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 27 degrees.

Sunday night brings cloudy skies and showers and a low of 19.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday: Showers. Windy. High 23.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.