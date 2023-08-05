Sunny conditions kick off long weekend
Saturday will be mainly sunny and warm with a high of 26 degrees.
Saturday evening will remain clear with a low of 14 degrees.
On Sunday, we’ll see increasing cloudiness throughout the morning with a chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 27 degrees.
Sunday night brings cloudy skies and showers and a low of 19.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:
Monday: Showers. Windy. High 23.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker near Crimea in the second sea attack in a day
Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday night, according to Russian officials and video circulating on social media.
Extreme weather risk changing Canada's insurance industry, raising costs
Climate change is driving up insurance rates and raising questions about whether private coverage will even be available for some Canadians in the future.
Pakistani police arrest former prime minister Imran Khan after court conviction
The political future of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was thrown into doubt Saturday when police arrested him at home after a court handed him a three-year jail sentence for asset concealment.
They went on a road trip for their first date. Now this couple is driving around the world together
Travelling couple Nicolas Chazee and Mathilde Vougny, who met while they were both studying in Belgium, Brussels, went on a road trip on their first date. Now they're seeing the world.
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
'It happens so regularly': New study argues for lowering the age of breast cancer screening in Canada
Breast cancer screening for women age 50 and older in Canada is widely accepted but a new study shows there is a higher chance of survival for women who live in a community where the screening age is lowered to 40.
New report examines how rising interest rates have impacted home prices in Canada
With the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes aimed at fighting inflation, the housing market in Canada experienced a slight drop in prices, according to a new report from Century 21 Canada.
Kitchener
-
Former Kitchener neurologist addresses specific sexual assault allegations during trial
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients is now reacting to each of the allegations from the stand at his trial.
-
Increased police presence in Brussels, Ont.
Huron County OPP said officers are there for an “ongoing investigation” on Turnberry Street.
-
'We’re kind of losing money': Businesses share frustrations about Hespeler Village road closures for weekly event
A seasonal street closure in Cambridge is causing concern for some business owners.
London
-
‘Take your time’: OPP urge safety this holiday long weekend
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers and boaters that they will be out in full force this Civic Holiday long weekend.
-
-
London, Ont. business owner speaks out after security cameras capture suspicious behaviour
Joe O’Neil operates his family funeral home in London's downtown core, and his business is a frequent victim of theft and property damage. Yet one incident, where no crime was committed, has left him shaking his head.
Barrie
-
Vehicle crashes into storefront in Bracebridge
Police in Bracebridge are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the front of a hair salon.
-
South Simcoe Police investigating shooting in Bradford West Gwillimbury
South Simcoe Police are appealing to the public for information after reports of a shooting in Bradford Friday night.
-
Health officials confirm non-human traces of West Nile virus in Simcoe Muskoka
West Nile virus has officially made its way to Simcoe County and the Muskoka region.
Northern Ontario
-
Saturday morning shooting sends one to hospital in Sudbury
A police presence is visible in downtown Sudbury near Louis Street following a shooting Saturday morning.
-
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
Ottawa
-
An EF0 tornado touched down in Findlay Creek on Thursday
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project said Saturday morning that the twister that damaged homes and trees in the Findlay Creek area on Thursday was an EF0 tornado with an estimated maximum wind speed of 130 km/h.
-
Here's what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder' event in Ottawa today
Motorists are being told to expect brief delays on Hwy. 417 and in downtown Ottawa today as the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event rolls into the capital.
-
Ottawa police arrest Montreal woman accused of stealing vehicle in Barrhaven
Ottawa police say a woman from Montreal is facing charges after being arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle.
Toronto
-
LIVE COVERAGE
LIVE COVERAGE | Toronto Caribbean Carnival's Grand Parade happens today. Here's what you need to know
The Grand Parade, the biggest event of North America's largest carnival, takes place on Saturday in Toronto’s west end.
-
One person stabbed after 'demonstration turned violent' at Toronto park, police say
One person has been transported to hospital with stab wounds after a "demonstration turned violent" at a west-end park, say Toronto police.
-
Video shows stolen truck slamming into stopped traffic at Brampton intersection
New video has surfaced showing a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton that police say was caused by the driver of a stolen pickup truck.
Montreal
-
Hit with delays and possible lightning, it was an eventful first week for the REM
Montreal's new light-rail train (REM) has had an eventful first week, marked by three service interruptions, a possible lightning strike, passengers mistakenly taken to the garage and the service's absence on the Google Maps platform.
-
Montreal General Hospital wants rape kit protocol changed after woman's ordeal
The Montreal General Hospital is calling for a revision of the city-wide protocol used to treat sexual assault victims following reports of a French-speaking woman's struggle to obtain a rape kit.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough
Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating 17-year-old Joy Kiza, who has been missing since Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings extended as thunderstorms move east
Environment Canada extended rainfall warnings across Halifax, Southern Colchester, Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties Saturday morning. Rainfall Warnings were also put into effect for Kings and Queens County in Prince Edward Island.
-
Emergency alert delays in West Hants during the Nova Scotia floods
Nearly two hours passed between when firefighters in West Hants believed an emergency alert was needed and when it went out during flash flooding two weeks ago, and dozens of people didn’t receive it.
-
Housing shortage: Nova Scotia invests $1.3 million in provincewide home-sharing app
The provincial government announced today it will spend $1.3 million over two years to expand its partnership with an online home-sharing platform known as Happipad.
Winnipeg
-
Officials reminding people to be safe on the roads this August long weekend
The August long weekend is upon us and in Manitoba, it's another chance for people to head up to the lake or cabin and enjoy what summer has to offer.
-
Here are the pavilions running during the first week of Folklorama
Winnipeg's world-famous multicultural festival kicks off Sunday, with nearly twice as many pavilions as last year as Folklorama returns to its pre-pandemic size.
-
Calgary
-
Stampeders hand Argonauts first loss of 2023, Calgary earns first home win
Desperate for both a win and a home win, the Calgary Stampeders ground out a 20-7 victory over the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts on Friday.
-
Stingers defeat Sea Bears in play-in game to set up a new kind of Battle of Alberta
Cue the Battle of Alberta soundtrack.
-
Heritage Day long weekend: What's going on in Calgary
Calgarians looking to take full advantage of the Heritage Day long weekend have no shortage of options when it comes to events going on throughout the city.
Edmonton
-
-
Guide to 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival
The annual Edmonton Heritage Festival, which turns 50 this year, is billed as the world's largest multicultural celebration.
-
Vancouver
-
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
-
Grieving B.C. grandmother demands apology after grandson's death in foster care
Family members are speaking out about the gruesome torment of two B.C. foster children, including an 11-year-old boy who died after being beaten by his foster parents in 2021.
-
Travellers urged to stay away from wildfire zones amid B.C.'s record-breaking fire season
As thousands of British Columbians head out of town for the long weekend, wildfire officials want some people to reconsider their travel plans given the province's record-breaking fire season.