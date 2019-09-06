Summer splurge in housing market as average price jumps $30K
A for sale sign in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 6:02PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 6, 2019 6:22PM EDT
The average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex has jumped more than $30,000 in a year’s time.
According to newly released monthly statistics from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors, the average sale price of a home in the region was $337,054 in August 2019 compared to $306,720 in August 2018.
The increase in price was recorded at the same time fewer properties sold. This past month saw 589 properties sold, a 7.39% decline compared to twelve months ago.
The most popular home for buyers was a bungalow with 126 sold in August followed by two-storey and ranch homes with 91 and 82 sold respectively.
The number of total monthly listings in August 2019 jumped to 923, up more than 14% from the 809 houses listed for sale in August 2018. There are currently 1,249 available listings in Windsor-Essex as of the release of the report.