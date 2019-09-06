

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





The average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex has jumped more than $30,000 in a year’s time.

According to newly released monthly statistics from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors, the average sale price of a home in the region was $337,054 in August 2019 compared to $306,720 in August 2018.

The increase in price was recorded at the same time fewer properties sold. This past month saw 589 properties sold, a 7.39% decline compared to twelve months ago.

The most popular home for buyers was a bungalow with 126 sold in August followed by two-storey and ranch homes with 91 and 82 sold respectively.

The number of total monthly listings in August 2019 jumped to 923, up more than 14% from the 809 houses listed for sale in August 2018. There are currently 1,249 available listings in Windsor-Essex as of the release of the report.