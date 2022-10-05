Summer-like temperatures in Windsor-Essex
A summer-like day is on the way for Windsor-Essex before rain showers pop back into the forecast to finish off the week.
The average high for this time of year is 18 C with the region expected to peak around 24 on Wednesday.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 12.
Thursday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon then 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 22. UV index 5 or moderate.
Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11.
Saturday: Sunny. High 13.
Sunday: Sunny. High 15.
Monday: Sunny. High 18.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
'Disappeared without a trace': Kitchener family pleads for help after daughter goes missing in B.C.
Jaqueline McDermott, 22, from Kitchener has been reported missing in B.C., and her family is putting out a plea across the country for help. McDermott was last seen by her vehicle after attending a meditation retreat. RCMP said her vehicle was found, but she was not in it or near it.
Price at the pumps hold no surprise this morning, with national averaging slipping
Drivers across Canada were bracing for a big bump in the price at the pumps today, with whispers of a 10-cent hike. But according to the CAA's gas price tracker, as of 4 a.m., the national average price of gas slipped from $1.64 per litre to $1.61.
With COVID-19 cases expected to rise, should you be wearing a mask again? Here's what experts say
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the country again as fall progresses and winter approaches. But this respiratory pathogen season is different than last year's, experts say, so the public's approach should be different as well.
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws formally absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, even as its military struggles to control the territory that was illegally annexed.
Nobel prize for 3 chemists who made molecules 'click'
This year's Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for developing a way of 'snapping molecules together.'
When you eat may dictate how hungry you are, study says
We all know that eating later in the day isn't good for our waistlines, but why? A new study weighed in on that question by comparing people who ate the same foods -- but at different times in the day.
Teenage grandmaster 'likely cheated' in dozens of matches, top chess website claims
Teenage chess grandmaster Hans Niemann 'likely cheated' in more than 100 online matches, including ones with prize money involved, according to an investigation by one of the sport's most popular websites.
U.K. company denies cutting Canadian forests to fuel 'sustainable' power plant
Wood from primary forests in British Columbia has been used to fuel the U.K.'s largest power plant, according to a BBC investigation; the company denies the allegations.
Charges withdrawn against brothers accused of assaulting customer in family's Kitchener, Ont. restaurant
The charges against two brothers accused of assaulting a customer with a service dog at a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant have been withdrawn.
U of G Student upset over lack of transparency after cyber breach
In early September, the University of Guelph told students about what they are calling a disruption to the IT system.
More campaign signs destroyed in London
A London mayoral candidate is venting his frustration over burned election signs. Josh Morgan posted to social media late Tuesday night that two of his campaign signs were destroyed by fire.
Elimination of strip club license paused after closed door meeting
A decision to eliminate one of the city’s three remaining strip club licenses hit a speed bump at city hall. Following a confidential meeting of the Community and Protective Services Committee to receive legal advice, politicians put the decision on hold.
'My pride stands in my way of asking my family for help': Man deals with being evicted from a woodland encampment
City officials say compassion and care is key to their response to homelessness, but health and safety also have to be factored in. All of those issues were front and centre as crews began dismantling an encampment on the west edge of downtown London, Ont. on Tuesday.
Radar gun nets stunt driver
Travelling 51 km/hr over the speed limit netted one driver stunt driving charges
RVH COVID-19 outbreak on transitional care unit
RVH COVID-19 update: outbreak confirmed on Transitional Care Unit
Toronto councillor denies Muskoka sex assault charges
Toronto Coun. Michael Thompson says he is not dropping out of the municipal election race -- despite facing sex assault charges from Muskoka.
Protestors outside Sudbury city hall call for better services
Protestors gathered outside Tom Davies Square on Tuesday afternoon to call for better services. The "Greater Sudbury is Failing Us" rally drew about a dozen passionate people from the outlying areas who say there communities have been ignored by the city for far too long.
Person on fire dies outside U.S. embassy in Ottawa
Ottawa police say an individual who was on fire outside the U.S. embassy in Ottawa on Tuesday died of their injuries. Police said there is no indication of a link to the embassy at this time.
Ottawa drivers fill up ahead of huge gas price increase
Ahead of one of the largest single-day jumps in the price of gas, many drivers in Ottawa are filling up.
Beautiful fall weather in the forecast for Ottawa
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 21 C today.
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
Toronto police investigating fatal stabbing in Allan Gardens
A man has died in hospital after a stabbing in Toronto’s Allan Gardens park Tuesday evening.
GTA home prices show signs of stabilizing, even as they post year-over-year decline for first time since correction began
The average price of a Toronto home was down by 4.25 per cent in September, marking the first year-over year decrease since the slide in property values began last winter.
Votes vs. seats: Quebec party leaders point to 'broken,' 'distorted' electoral system
Excluding the CAQ, Quebec's major provincial parties received similar results between them in terms of popular support. But the same can't be said for the number of seats they won.
'I'm going to be the premier of all Quebecers': Legault elected with majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
Young man and woman arrested in connection with Montreal-area double homicide
A 19-year-old man and 22-year-old woman from Montreal have been arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred two weeks ago in Longueuil, on the South Shore.
Rising costs, labour shortages stand in way of quick Fiona rebuild in Nova Scotia
The desire to quickly rebuild after post-tropical storm Fiona is running up against challenges that existed before the hurricane-force winds left a trail of destruction in Nova Scotia: the rising cost of construction material and widespread skilled labour shortages.
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
Nearly 15,000 customers in P.E.I., Nova Scotia still without power 11 days after Fiona
More than 15,000 Maritimers are still without power 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region.
Legislature encampment coming down, some members arrested
Provincial staff are dismantling an encampment on the Manitoba Legislature grounds after Winnipeg police brought some encampment members into custody.
Ontario trucker sentenced for careless driving in fatal collision near Falcon Lake
A semi-truck driver from Ontario has been sentenced under the Highway Traffic Act for his role in a fatal collision three years ago on the Trans-Canada Highway near Falcon Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park, that killed Mark and Jacob Lugli.
Calgary father sentenced to 2 years in prison for neglect of disabled adult son
A Calgary father has been sentenced to two years in prison for failing to provide the necessaries of life for his severely disabled adult son.
2 homes damaged in truck crash in Signal Hill
Two homes were damaged on Tuesday evening after a truck lost control in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood.
'Dr. Marie Milne' charged with unauthorized use of doctor title, fraud and forgery
A woman in Edmonton has been accused of fraudulently posing as a medical doctor. Rossemarie Castro Rosales, 36, advertised massage therapy, holistic therapies and "quasi-medical techniques" under the name Dr. Marie Milne, police say.
Edmonton officer testifies that colleague groped her chest inside EPS Headquarters
Two Edmonton Police Service officers were in provincial court Monday morning where one of them took the stand to describe the sexual assault she claims the other committed against her.
'Danger to the public': Safety concerns surrounded man found dead in suite where Noelle O'Soup's body found
More information is coming to light about a man found dead in a rooming house in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside -- in the same suite where the bodies of missing teen Noelle O’Soup and another woman were found months later.
Kennedy Stewart’s Forward Together ticket releases platform as Vancouver mayor race tightens
Forward Together, the party led by Vancouver mayoral incumbent Kennedy Stewart, released its election platform on Tuesday.
Debate over repeat offenders takes centre stage during question period
With urban mayors blaming a small number of repeat offenders for a disproportionate amount of crime in their cities, pressure is mounting on B.C.’s NDP government to act.