Summer-like temperatures in Windsor-Essex

A summer-like day is on the way for Windsor-Essex before rain showers pop back into the forecast to finish off the week.

The average high for this time of year is 18 C with the region expected to peak around 24 on Wednesday.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 12.

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon then 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 22. UV index 5 or moderate.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11.

Saturday: Sunny. High 13.

Sunday: Sunny. High 15.

Monday: Sunny. High 18.