

CTV Windsor





There’s a Windsor connection at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Recording engineer Joao Carvalho, a Windsor native, has been nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical category.

It’s for his work on the album Natural Conclusion by Canadian folk-pop singer-songwriter Rose Cousins.

"It's certainly such an honour, it truly is,” said Carvalho in a phone interview with CTV Windsor. “I've been fortunately to receive Junos and other awards, but this award for best engineer recording non-classical is probably as high as it goes."

he is a graduate of Brennan Catholic High School and formed his first band in Windsor.

"Our music teacher Mr. Jones at Brennan High school, he was key in sort of really making us focus on things that we were beginning to show interest in,” says Carvalho. “He was a great, great mentor and guide at the time."

Carvalho is already in New York getting ready to go to Sunday's show.