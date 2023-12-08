WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Students help fill ‘Santa School Bus’ with donations

    Students load donations onto the 'Santa School Bus' delivering to charities in Windsor-Essex. (Source: Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School/Facebook) Students load donations onto the 'Santa School Bus' delivering to charities in Windsor-Essex. (Source: Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School/Facebook)

    Elementary students from 11 Windsor-Essex Catholic schools helped Santa with donations destined for local charities.

    Items collected by students were loaded onto the ‘Santa School Bus’ Thursday morning at Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

    Goods included food and toy donations which were sent to the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society and the Society of St. Vincent De Paul.

    Transportation services, along with Windsor police and community volunteers assisted with the delivery.  

