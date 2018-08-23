

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reminding parents about the next round of suspensions for students born between 2008 and 2013, who have incomplete immunization records.



Students with incomplete immunization records received notices in May, June, and again in August of this year.

The notices specified the Sept. 19 suspension date and informed parents/guardians of which vaccine(s) were missing from the student’s immunization record, how to provide updated information, and how to book an appointment for immunization.



Less than one month to update immunization records and avoid school suspension.



On Sept. 19, students born between 2008 and 2013 with incomplete immunization records will be suspended from school for up to 20 days.

Once updated vaccine information is provided to the Health Unit, the student’s immunization record will be revised and the student, parent/guardian, and the school principal will be informed that the suspension has been lifted and the child can return to school.



“It’s important for the Health Unit to have up-to-date immunization records for all students,” said Stacy Manzerolle, manager of the Healthy Schools program at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. “We are here to help. We will be providing extra immunization clinics before the suspension date to assist those who are missing vaccines,.”



These actions have been put in place to meet the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA), which became law in 1990.

The law protects the health of children and the community by ensuring students are up-to-date with their immunizations in an effort to stop the spread of preventable diseases.

Four ways to update a child’s immunization record:

-Enter the information online to the secure reporting system at immune.wechu.org

-Call the Healthy Schools Department at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit at 519-258-2146 or 1-800-265-5822 and select extension 1222

-Fax the immunization record to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to 519-258-7288

-Bring updated immunization records to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in person to one of the following locations between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday:

Windsor: 1005 Ouellette Ave.

Essex: 360 Fairview Ave. West, Suite 215

Leamington: 33 Princess St., Suite 120

Parents who do not wish to have their child immunized for medical or non medical reasons have the option to complete and return a signed, original exemption form (a medical exemption, or a statement of conscientious or religious belief) to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. Completion of an educational session provided by the Health Unit is required for all non-medical exemptions www.wechu.org.