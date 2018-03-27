

CTV Windsor





More than 300 high school students are back in class after being suspended over incomplete immunizations.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports as of Tuesday morning, only 49 students remain suspended.

You may remember 388 students born in 2000 and 2001 were suspended March 20 when they failed to meet the deadline to submit up to date records, provide an exemption or get the proper vaccines.

For students who are still suspended, immunization records are accepted in person between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at:

-Windsor: 1005 Ouellette Ave. Windsor, Ontario N9A4J8

-Leamington: 33 Princess Street, Leamington, Ontario N8H 5C5

Once the information has been verified, the student and principal will be notified that the student can return to school.