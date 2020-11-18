WINDSOR, ONT. -- A LaSalle high school student brought a petition forward Tuesday calling for changes to the learning model in the public school system.

Sean O’Neil says he’s collected more than 1,100 signatures, as well as hundreds of comments supporting his position.

The Grade 12 Sandwich Secondary School student says classmates are tired of the four-hour long classes on the same subject. His petition is advocating changes to the cohort-hybrid quad-mester system.

Unsatisfied with responses from earlier inquiries, O’Neil says he launched his petition at the beginning of November and hope to at least hear a formal response from the Board of Trustees at Tuesday night’s meeting.