Streetcar No. 351 move causes temporary Riverfront Trail closure

A portion of Windsor, Ont.’s Riverfront Trail is closed Monday until Aug. 3 to allow the city to move Streetcar No. 351.

The closure is from Crawford Avenue to the C.M.H Woods Pumping Station. Signage is in place for those using the trail, redirecting them up to Riverside Drive.

The streetcar has been in storage and soon will be moved to its permanent home at Legacy Park.

The closure in place is necessary for crews to complete asphalt replacement.

“The streetcar is a relic from Windsor’s past – one of those unique artifacts that is important because it is truly authentic to the City of Windsor’s history,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens. “When I began conversations with George Sofos and Van Niforos, who were in possession of the streetcar, and later City Council and administration, I had no clear idea of what we were going to do, but I knew we had to do something.”

“The streetcar is an important piece of Windsor’s history. I didn’t want the last of three remaining cars that operated here to be sold and moved outside of Windsor.”

The project, worth $10.3 million, is part of the city’s 10-year capital plan that invests over $184.5 million into city parks, recreation and facilities across the community.