WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have charged a 36-year-old Windsor man with criminal harassment after a complaint that a woman had been followed by a stranger.

Patrol officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Tuesday.

Officers met with the alleged victim, who said that she had been driving in the area of Riverside Drive and Ouellette Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. when another vehicle began to follow her.

The compliant made several driving maneuvers, including parking at one point, and yet the subject vehicle continued to pursue.

The victim eventually drove to a residence and noticed the same subject car was parked in the area.

Police say the victim had a brief conversation with the subject, who refused to leave her alone. Citizens in the area noticed the concern of the woman and offered assistance. The subject then left the area in the same vehicle.

The woman was able to provide investigators a licence plate and detailed descriptions.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers located and arrested the man without incident. The involved vehicle he had been operating was seized as part of the investigation as well.

Faton Miftari, 36, from Windsor, is charged with one count of criminal harassment.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Police say criminal harassment by a complete stranger is a rare occurrence. Investigators from the Major Crime Branch believe the arrested man may have criminally harassed other women.

Anyone who believed they may have been victimized is encourage to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.