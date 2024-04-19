Store employee threatened with knife during robbery
Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify a person in relation to a robbery investigation.
Police said a person went to a market in the 2100 block of Huron Church Road near McKay Avenue and left the store without paying for about $200 worth of items.
When a store employee confronted the suspect, police said the employee was threatened with a knife.
Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police at 519-255-600 ext. 4830.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Iran fires at suspected Israeli attack drones near Isfahan air base and nuclear site
Iran fired air defences at a major air base and a nuclear site early Friday morning near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones, which were suspected to be part of an Israeli attack in retaliation for Tehran's unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country.
NEW After hearing thousands of last words, this hospital chaplain has advice for the living
Hospital chaplain J.S. Park opens up about death, grief and hearing thousands of last words, and shares his advice for the living.
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer denied bail after being charged with killing Canadian couple
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer, one of two men charged in the killings of a Canadian couple in Dominica, has been denied bail.
Ontario woman loses $15,000 to fake Walmart job scam
A woman who recently moved to Canada from India was searching for a job when she got caught in an online job scam and lost $15,000.
Prince Harry formally confirms he is now a U.S. resident
Prince Harry, the son of King Charles III and fifth in line to the British throne, has formally confirmed he is now a U.S. resident.
Colin Jost names one celebrity who is great at hosting 'Saturday Night Live'
Colin Jost, who co-anchors Saturday Night Live's 'Weekend Update,' revealed who he thinks is one of the best hosts on the show.
LeBlanc says he plans to run in next election, under Trudeau's leadership
Cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc says he plans to run in the next election as a candidate under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership, amid questions about his rumoured interest in succeeding his longtime friend for the top job.
DEVELOPING Israel targets air defence system in Syria, state news agency says
Israel carried out a missile strike targeting an air defence unit in southern Syria, causing material damage, state-run SANA news agency quoted a military statement as saying Friday.
Some Canadian families will receive up to $620 per child today
More money will land in the pockets of some Canadian families on Friday for the latest Canada Child Benefit installment.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Landlords reporting increase in tenants refusing to pay rent or leave
A property management company in Fergus is still cleaning up after they say a tenant trashed one of their units and refused to pay rent -- and they say it's not the only similar case they've dealt with recently.
-
Gas price hike blamed on change in seasons, motorists 'shocked'
Gas prices across Ontario have spiked to levels not seen in nearly two years as the switch from winter fuel to a more expensive summer blend pushes the price at the pumps.
-
What are these things doing in Waterloo Park?
Don’t be alarmed if you see some strange new creatures in Waterloo Park.
London
-
Man arrested after police locate stolen vehicle
A Lucan man is facing a number of charges after police said they recovered a stolen truck.
-
Witness alleges years of severe abuse at the hands of parents
A jury heard some horrific evidence Thursday at the trial of a London, Ont. couple charged with physically and sexually abusing their children.
-
Drug bust and arrests in Woodstock investigation
An investigation was first launched in March, then just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, officers arrested suspects on Dundas Street between Riddell Street and Graham Street.
Barrie
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Hwy 12 collision
One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a commercial vehicle on Highway 12 at Forest Avenue in Orillia early Thursday afternoon.
-
Surviving the economic vortex: How restaurants can weather inflation's storm
As inflation tightens its grip on the economy, many people are feeling the pinch, from housing to transportation to retail and services, including restaurants.
-
Discreditable conduct Police Services Act hearing for Barrie police veteran
The hearing for a Barrie police officer charged with discreditable conduct following an OPP investigation continued Thursday morning over teleconference.
Northern Ontario
-
Private Northern Ont. college accused of taking tuition, but not offering courses
A private career college in North Bay is under intense scrutiny from students for taking tuition but not offering courses, and from former teachers who say they haven't been paid.
-
State of emergency still in effect in northern communities
Some communities in northeastern Ontario remain under a state of emergency due to last Friday’s rain.
-
Parry Sound man among those falsely told by Tim Hortons that they won a boat
Tim Hortons says human error is to blame for some customers thinking they had won a boat in a recent digital roll up to win contest.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northern Ont. woman wins big with gifted lottery scratch ticket
A 65-year-old northern Ontario woman says her winning lottery scratch ticket is the best present she has ever received.
-
Small northern Ont. town loses access to mobile cancer screening
A northern Ont. city councillor says she fears many women will go without the proper health care after town loses access to mobile cancer screening.
-
Sault cracking down on people who misuse accessible parking spots
For the next several months, the City of Sault Ste. Marie will be cracking down on people who improperly use accessible parking spaces.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 19-21
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
-
1 dead following wrong-way crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's east end
The driver killed in a head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's east end was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when the vehicle collided with a second vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Rainy Friday in the forecast for Ottawa, but the sun returns this weekend
Another rainy day is in the forecast for the city of Ottawa, but sunshine will return for the weekend.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman loses $15,000 to fake Walmart job scam
A woman who recently moved to Canada from India was searching for a job when she got caught in an online job scam and lost $15,000.
-
Some Canadian families will receive up to $620 per child today
More money will land in the pockets of some Canadian families on Friday for the latest Canada Child Benefit installment.
-
'He left a mark in this world': Toronto teen who drowned in Lake Ontario remembered
He was a loving son and brother, a loyal and kind friend, and a dedicated volunteer in Toronto’s east end, say those who knew and loved Mohammad Khasim.
Montreal
-
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer denied bail after being charged with killing Canadian couple
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer, one of two men charged in the killings of a Canadian couple in Dominica, has been denied bail.
-
Here are the Montreal road closures planned for the weekend
Those driving in and around Montreal on the weekend should be aware that construction work will result in some major route closures.
-
Quebec judge suspends parts of Bill 96 that apply to English school boards
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is celebrating what it calls a 'significant win' in court after a judge stayed parts of Quebec's language laws that apply to English school boards across the province.
Winnipeg
-
'It could be catastrophic': Woman says natural supplement contained hidden pain killer drug
A Manitoba woman thought she found a miracle natural supplement, but said a hidden ingredient wreaked havoc on her health.
-
'This is an eyesore': City charting plan to clean giant debris left for two years on Sherbrook Street
The City of Winnipeg is finally moving ahead with a plan to clear away a large pile of debris on a private lot.
-
'This program has saved lives': New report highlights success of Mobile Overdose Prevention Site during first year of operation
The Mobile Overdose Prevention Site operated by Sunshine House has been in operation since late 2022, and now a report is being released sharing the results of its first year.
Edmonton
-
Alberta introducing legislation to stabilize electricity rates, educate customers about RRO
Alberta is introducing new legislation aimed at preventing spikes in electricity prices.
-
'It hurts': Edmonton man frustrated after false Roll up the Rim win
An Edmonton man is feeling let down after Tim Hortons mistakenly told him he'd won a boat.
-
Worker dies after fall at north Edmonton construction site
Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating after a worker fell to their death earlier this week.
Calgary
-
'One of the brightest little girls I know': Family of Calgary toddler killed in 2022 speaks out
Calgary police say Winston Campbell, 45, has been charged in the death of a two-year-old girl in 2022.
-
Flames earn 5-1 season-ending victory over league-worst Sharks
Blake Coleman scored his 30th goal and MacKenzie Weegar got his 20th as the Calgary Flames set multiple personal milestones in a season-ending 5-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.
-
Calgary Taylor Swift fans – and 'Calgary Taylor Swift' – celebrate album drop
Calgary fans of pop superstar Taylor Swift were among the millions of 'Swifties' celebrating the release of 'The Tortured Poets Department', and they were doing it in style.
Regina
-
'Poor choice of words': Education Minister apologizes for remarks made to Sask. mother
On Thursday, Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill apologized for remarks he made to a mother who had advocated for better classroom supports earlier this week.
-
Sask. dental providers and seniors raise concerns over federal dental care plan
With the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) set to roll out on May 1, many dental care providers have concerns and unanswered questions about the plan.
-
'Bad taste in your mouth': Regina man mistakenly told he won $50K boat through Roll up the Rim
Chris Ross was pleasantly surprised when Tim Hortons sent him an email summarizing his "Roll up the Rim" winnings for the season. The email claimed Ross had won a boat valued at over $50,000 – but it was a mistake.
Vancouver
-
B.C. premier defends drug decriminalization as controversy grows, feds scrutinize program
The premier of British Columbia is continuing to defend the three-year pilot program underway in his province that’s decriminalized personal possession of hard drugs, even as the federal government sends its minister responsible to discuss growing concerns and controversies.
-
UBC football star turning heads in lead up to NFL draft
At 6'8" and 350 pounds, there is nothing typical about UBC offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, who was born in Tonga and went to high school in Pitt Meadows.
-
Delta police seek witnesses to rollover crash
Police in Delta are appealing for witnesses and information after a mid-afternoon rollover crash into the front yard of a home last week.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. premier defends drug decriminalization as controversy grows, feds scrutinize program
The premier of British Columbia is continuing to defend the three-year pilot program underway in his province that’s decriminalized personal possession of hard drugs, even as the federal government sends its minister responsible to discuss growing concerns and controversies.
-
$60K worth of Indigenous art stolen in Saanich, B.C., police say
A large collection of First Nations art worth more than $60,000 was stolen in Saanich earlier this month, police announced Thursday.
-
B.C.'s short-term rental regulations include $10K daily penalties for Airbnb, other platforms
Short-term rental platforms that violate B.C.'s pending regulations can face administrative penalties of up to $10,000 per day, officials announced Thursday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. justice minister apologizes for domestic violence comments
Nova Scotia's opposition parties are calling for the justice minister to resign after he said domestic violence is not an "epidemic."
-
Neighbours left frustrated after years of cows roaming free in N.B. area
Some residents in rural New Brunswick are frustrated with cows that roam into their properties.
-
Nova Scotia premier says agreement reached with teachers union, strike averted
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says an agreement in principle has been reached on a new contract for public school teachers.
N.L.
-
N.L. gardening store revives 19th century seed-packing machine
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.