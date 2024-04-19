Store employee threatened with knife during robbery

Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify a person in relation to a robbery investigation.

Police said a person went to a market in the 2100 block of Huron Church Road near McKay Avenue and left the store without paying for about $200 worth of items.

When a store employee confronted the suspect, police said the employee was threatened with a knife.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police at 519-255-600 ext. 4830.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.