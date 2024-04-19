WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Store employee threatened with knife during robbery

    Windsor police are looking to identify the person seen in this photo in relation to a robbery investigation. April 19, 2024. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor police are looking to identify the person seen in this photo in relation to a robbery investigation. April 19, 2024. (Source: Windsor police)
    Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify a person in relation to a robbery investigation.

    Police said a person went to a market in the 2100 block of Huron Church Road near McKay Avenue and left the store without paying for about $200 worth of items.

    When a store employee confronted the suspect, police said the employee was threatened with a knife.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police at 519-255-600 ext. 4830.

    You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.

