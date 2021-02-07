LONDON, ONT -- Chatham-Kent police while on general patrol, located a stolen vehicle out of Sarnia on Victoria Road in Ridgetown, on Saturday morning.

Police say a 44-year-old Petrolia man was found to be in possession of the stolen vehicle, further police checks revealed that he was also wanted by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The man was transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters where he was charged with possession of stolen property.

Custody was transferred over to the OPP.