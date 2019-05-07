

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a man and a woman after reports of a gun being fired on Lauzon Road.

Officers attended the 3600 block of Lauzon Road shortly after midnight on Saturday, May 4.

Information received was that two people appeared to be discharging a long gun in the area.

Investigation, including surveillance video review, determined that a man and woman went to the area while driving a 2014 Buick Verano, 4-door white, bearing Ontario licence plates BYDT74.

The vehicle had been reported stolen to Windsor police in early February of 2019.

Police say the suspects exited the vehicle and discharged a long gun numerous times.

The location is a remote area with no homes located in the immediate area.

Police say at one point it appeared that the man was teaching the woman how to fire the gun.

Officers located fresh bullet holes to some street signs and hydro poles in the area.

Members of the Forensic Identification Unit attended and seized a number of spent casings.

The first suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years of age. The second suspect is described as being a white female.

Below are surveillance photos of the incident and involved vehicle.

The incident remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.