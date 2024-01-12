Stiemar’s popular treat for Lent – paczkis – retired

It's the end of era. Stiemar Bread Company’s paczkis are no longer.

The sweet delicacy are a long-time favourite of patrons in the community, made specifically in recognition of Shrove Tuesday, which is on Feb. 13.

It was a tough decision for the bakery, but they felt that they could not meet the extraordinary demand for the special culinary art. Last year, quality directly suffered because of it.

Paczki is a Polish word meaning ‘package.’ The pastry is traditionally made as part of the Catholic holiday Lent, a prelude to Easter.

Families were to eat all of their sweets, butters, and delicacies prior to Lent. Paczkis were created for that purpose.

Stiemar Bread Company is a family run business serving Windsor and the region since 1959.

Co-owner of Stiemar Bread Co., Anita Della Valle, seen on Jan. 12, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Anita Della Valle is a co-owner of the establishment. Making the very best product and delivering warm, friendly customer service continues to be their longstanding tradition and mandate.

"We just can't make the product the way it should be, to the standards we expect,” said Della Valle. “So, if we can't do it right, then we don't want to do it at all."

The bakery continues to enjoy and cultivate a family-friendly vibe with their old and new customers – even though a favourite treat is now retired.

Stiemar Bread Company is located at 2640 Ouellette Ave in Windsor.